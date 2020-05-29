Doris Smith
Doris Smith

Roxbury Twp. - Doris Mae Chilcott Smith of Lower Berkshire Valley, NJ, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 94.

She was born to parents Grace and Theodore Chilcott on September 5, 1925 in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania. She was the older sister of William Chilcott. Doris moved with her mom and brother to New Jersey when she was in middle school. She later met and married her husband, Harold (Pete) Smith, and settled in Lower Berkshire Valley.

Doris was beloved and admired by her daughters Bonnie Lieberwirth (& Bob), Karen Griffin (& Tom), and Deb Borden(& Barry); 14 grandchildren: Bob, Michael, Peter, Brian, Matt (& Christine), Amy, Tommy, Meghan, Connor, Brianne, Michael, James, Dana, and Amanda (& Brett); and 9 great grandchildren: Hope, Jack, Blake, Jordan, Owen, Mason, Paige, Anna, and baby Robbins due in July. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold (Pete) Smith.

Due to the current pandemic and for safety reasons, the graveside service and burial will be private, coordinated by Bermingham Funeral Home in Wharton, NJ. She will be buried next to her husband in Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover, NJ. A celebration of Doris will take place at a later date. The family is grateful for the condolences and in lieu of flowers, and due to the fact that Doris was a 60 year survivor of breast cancer, donations may be made to Metavivor in her name at www.metavivor.org. Metavivor is an organization dedicated to metastatic breast cancer research.

Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com




Published in Daily Record from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
