Dorothea Hollender Gamble
Dorothea Hollender Gamble died two months short of her 100th birthday on Friday, September 18th at Pine Acres in Madison, New Jersey. She will be deeply missed.
She was born Esther Dorothea Hollender on November 23, 1920 in Morristown, New Jersey. A life-long resident of Morristown, she was a daughter of John and Esther Dorothea Hollender and the eldest of five siblings.
Notable themes in Dorothea's long life were her soulful connection with music, personal faith and active commitment to the Presbyterian Church of Morristown, spirit of giving back, insatiable thirst for and sharing of knowledge, love of travel and devotion to her husband and extended family.
She met husband Gordon L. Gamble, an electronics engineer, at Bell Telephone Laboratories, while attending the College of St. Elizabeth in Morris Township, subsequently marrying and raising four children with him. Later, she earned her Bachelor of Science degree at Fairleigh Dickinson University with the distinction of Phi Omega Epsilon.
Dorothea taught social studies and English for fifteen years in the Morris Township and Chester, New Jersey Public School systems where her innate belief in each student's potential led to innovative and effective teaching techniques.
She was generous with sharing her piano accompaniment skills wherever and whenever the need arose. A member of the church choir, she encouraged her four children to also participate, setting them on a path leading to adult lives rich in music. A natural leader, she served as Mission Education chairperson of United Presbyterian Women and as area NGO representative for Church Women United to the United Nations. Bible studies led to teaching a Bethel Bible class and, intrigued with the historical perspective as well, she continued to teach Bible classes well into her 90's.
In retirement, world travel, visits with family and friends and volunteer activities dominated Dorothea's and husband Gordon's lives. Together, on request, the couple also presented entertaining 3-screen slide shows of their U.S. and world travel adventures to area clubs and other organizations.
The written word carried great value for Dorothea. She was a life-long voracious reader with an extensive library of her own, always seeking new knowledge and perspectives. At times she tried her hand at writing herself. One of her drafts, "The Church Pigeon", was published when she was ninety-eight years old.
All who knew her will miss Dorothea's loving warmth and graciousness, her positive and cheerful outlook, her steady moral compass, strength and gravitas, her contagious sense of humor and her acceptance of every creature great and small.
Dorothea Hollender Gamble is survived by her brother, Ronald G. Hollender of Boonton, NJ; her sister, Jane A. Hollender of Vineland, NJ; her half-sister, Jean Hancock of North Port, FL; her daughter, Leslie Gamble Webster and husband, Donald of Madison, New Jersey; her son, Richard Gamble and wife, Ann of Los Alamos, CA; her daughter, Lynn Gamble of Florence, OR; her son, Jonathan Gamble and wife, Nancy of Eagle, CO; her sister Joyce's son, Thomas Pike of Telluride, CO; her nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by the Dangler Funeral Home. A memorial service is planned for a future date. The family requests that remembrances be directed to Market Street Mission in Morristown (www.marketstreet.org
).