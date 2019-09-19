|
|
Dorothy B. Owens
Brick - Dorothy B. Owens, 85 formerly of Harrison, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
Miss Owens was a lifelong resident of Harrison, before moving to Princeton Commons, Brick, in 2001. She was a graduate of Douglass College and earned her Master's Degree from Seton Hall University. She was a highly-regarded teacher and Reading Specialist, in the Jefferson School, before retiring many years ago. She was named NJ Teacher of the Year in 1987- 1988. She was a parishioner at St. Dominic Church, Brick, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and CCD teacher. She was also an avid bike rider, and will also be fondly remembered for her charitable work, including in soup kitchens in New York.
Miss Owens was predeceased by her longtime companion, Harold Ponisi, in 1996, as well as by her brother, Robert Owens, in 2011. She is survived by her companion, Bill Moakler, of New York, and by her nieces and their husbands, Deborah and Richard Walter, of NH, Jean and Kenneth Mosca, of FL, and Caryl and Tom Milo, also of FL, as well as their respective families.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick, on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 4-6 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Dominic Church, Brick, on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 10 AM, followed by burial at Arlington Cemetery, Kearny. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Monastery of St. Clare, 150 White Pine Rd., Chesterfield, NJ 08515. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record & Asbury Park Press on Sept. 19, 2019