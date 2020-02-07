|
Dorothy "Dot" Belle Murray
Dorothy "Dot" Belle Murray passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Morristown Medical Center on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019. While Dorothy will be missed by many, she leaves behind the rich legacy of her seven children, fourteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Each person who was fortunate to meet Dorothy experienced her remarkably deep love, elegant grace, warm hospitality, and boundless generosity. This included many of her former employees and colleagues at Craigmeur Ski and Recreation Area in Newfoundland, New Jersey.
Born in the Bronx, New York on May 17, 1932, Dorothy was the loyal daughter of Sidney Maurice Gentry and Esther Pascal Gentry. Her dear brother, Sidney Gentry, predeceased her. Dorothy married Stanley Udell (deceased) and then, Richard Murray (deceased). Dorothy was a beloved mother who gave her unconditional love to Lori Joyce of Jacksonville, FL, John Udell of Chester, NJ, Donna Kurtz (deceased) of Kalispell, MT, Sheri Silverman of Newfoundland, NJ, Amy Weiss of Newfoundland, NJ, Richard Murray of Tarpon Springs, FL and Scot Murray of Jacksonville, FL. Dorothy was the quintessential Nana who demonstrated her support by the love and attention she gave equally to each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dorothy's family was blessed with endless fond memories and anecdotes from their time together.
An accomplished businesswoman who was ahead of her time, Dorothy was the longtime President of Craigmeur Ski and Recreation Area in Newfoundland, New Jersey from 1967 until her retirement in 2007. Dorothy remains the longest serving owner of a ski area in the state of New Jersey. For forty years, Craigmeur provided skiing and recreation to tens of thousands of people, as well as countless jobs for the local community members. Dorothy embraced everyone as if they were her own family. This leadership quality created a ski community that left each person with lifelong bonds lasting decades.
A memorial celebration of Dorothy Murray's life will be held on May 23, 2020 at Craigmeur 1175 Green Pond Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435 at 12:00 PM. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in honor of Dorothy Murray to (). Dorothy was a perennial supporter of this wonderful institution.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020