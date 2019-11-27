|
Dorothy Branham
Chester - Dorothy Branham, 89, of Chester, NJ passed away peacefully at her home in Chester on November 24, 2019. Dorothy was born in Mecklenburg County, Virginia on January 26, 1930 to the late Willie and Lucy Farrar. She lived in Newark, NJ, Long Valley, NJ, and Flanders, NJ before moving to Chester over 40 years ago. Dorothy was an extremely hard-working woman who worked as a housekeeper and caretaker for numerous families in Morris and Somerset County. She enjoyed shopping, watching soap operas, and going out to lunch with her friends. Dorothy loved children and animals. She would always be quick to volunteer her time towards helping others in need.
She is survived by her devoted son, Layron Branham, Jr.; granddaughter, ShaRon Hall-Orta; two great-grandchildren, Raymon and Quiana Hall-Orta; niece, Priscilla Alexander; and by many other loving family members and her dear friends at the Chester Area Senior Housing. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Layron Branham, Sr.; cherished son, Michael E. Farrar; and by several of her siblings.
Dorothy's Life Celebration will include a memorial gathering for friends and family from 1PM -2PM on Monday December 2, 2019 inside the vestibule at St. Lawrence RC Church, 375 Main St. Chester, NJ 07930. Chester, NJ 07930. A Funeral Mass will begin at 2PM. Interment will be held privately by Dorothy's Family.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Chester Area Senior Housing Robert E. Cole Apartments, 1 Cole Court, Chester, NJ 07930.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019