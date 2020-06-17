Dorothy "Dotty" Cardali



Bluffton - Dorothy (Dotty) Cardali, (nee Lange), age 74, passed away on June 16, 2020 due to complications related to Alzheimer's disease. At the time of her passing, Dotty was a resident on the memory care unit at Canterfield of Bluffton under the care of Crescent Hospice.



Dotty was born in Newark, New Jersey, the fourth of seven children. Dotty was a long-time resident of Morris County NJ until 2009 when she and her husband, Charlie, decided to follow the sun and their passion for playing golf by relocating to Bluffton, South Carolina.



Dotty enjoyed a successful career as an Executive Assistant for several CEOs of major NJ corporations. She used her fine-tuned organizational skills in every aspect of her life.



She enjoyed entertaining friends and family, she was a great cook, an experienced seamstress and an avid golfer. Dotty loved to read and was never without a book in hand. But most of all, Dotty loved to dance. Even as Alzheimer's stole her mobility, Dotty still managed to sway to the beat of a favorite song.



Gratitude and thank-yous are extended to all the staff of Canterfield and Crescent Hospice and the physical therapists from the Weston Group for watching over Dotty and making her journey as peaceful as possible. A special thank you to Dotty's guardian angel, Ms. Felisca Rodgers, who for the past year stood by Dotty's side and provided an unparalleled level of care and compassion.



Dotty was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Dorothy Lange, her husband, Charles and her beloved daughter, Lauren Simonutti, her brother, Frank Lange, her sister, Joan Cestone and her brother-in-laws, William Haas and Ralph Cestone.



Dotty is survived by her siblings: Frances Haas, Joseph Lange (Jane), Dr. Ellen Vernotica (Gerald), Marjorie LeMehaute (James) and their respective extended families.



Dotty will return to her home state of NJ to be interred at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ. A private service will be scheduled in the future.









