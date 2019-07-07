|
Dorothy Cimochowski
Mt. Arlington - Dorothy Cimochowski, 92 of Mt. Arlington, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on July 5, 2019.
Dorothy was a homemaker who spent most of her life in her happy place, the home she built with her husband in Point Pleasant, on the inland waterway.
She was predeceased by her husband, John J. Cimochowski, her son Gary J. Cimochowski and her sister Charlotte Stoker.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula Smith of Denville and her husband Ted Smith, her daughter-in-law Margaret Cimochowski and seven grandchildren, Jessica Smith, Thomas Cimochowski, Andrew Cimochowski and his wife Shedline, David Cimochowski and his wife Jodi, Julie Bossow and her husband Brad, Jennifer Bismarck and her husband Thomas, Cara Werkheiser and her husband Andrew and 8 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10th, from 10 am until the Service at 12 pm at the Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River. Internment is immediately following at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Toms River. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Dorothy's memory at . Condolences may be made by visiting www.andersonandcampbell.com.
Published in Daily Record & Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019