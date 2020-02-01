Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Dorothy Cornelia Parr

Dorothy Cornelia Parr, 90, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Bayside Manor, Keansburg. Dorothy was born in Plainfield and resided in Randolph for 28 years. She was a Sales Associate at JC Penney in Rockaway for many years and was a devoted housewife and pastor's wife, to her husband Archie. Dorothy was a Sunday School Teacher for numerous Methodist Churches including Hampton, Glen Gardner, Norton and Roselle St. Paul's, Scotch Plains, Hopatcong West Side, Parsippany, Wanaque Midvale and Dover Grace United Methodist Churches. She was a devoted Christian.

She is survived by her 3 sons and their wives- James (Joni) of Leonardo, William (Brenda) of Ledgewood and Thomas (Carol) of Saddlebrook; 6 grandchildren Christy, James, Jenny, Kate, Dawn and David; 13 great-grandchildren and two sisters Patricia Freeman of Fitchburg, MA and Sandra Gamblin of Shippensburg, PA. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband James Archie in 2018.

Visitation Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 3-5 PM & 7-9 PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Service 10:30 AM on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 also at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory to Samaritan's Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org/donate)
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
