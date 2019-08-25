|
|
Dorothy (Fenrich) Del Guercio
Mendham - Dorothy (Fenrich) Del Guercio passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center. She was 82. Born on March 15, 1937, to John Fenrich and Dorothy (Murphy) Fenrich in South Orange, NJ, she had three siblings, Patricia (deceased), John (deceased) and Pamela.
She and her husband, Ernest Frederick Del Guercio, met when they were in the sixth grade together and he made her laugh continuously. Ernest and Dorothy married on November 21, 1959, where they started their family and moved to Mendham, NJ in 1972 where Dorothy started The Dorothy Del Guercio School of Dance.
Dorothy studied early childhood education at Lasell College in Boston. Her love of music and dance began at age 10, and she pursued them throughout college and her entire life.
She is survived by her husband: Ernest Del Guercio, her oldest daughter: Laurie Kirkegaard, son-in-law, James Kirkegaard, grandson Ethan, granddaughter Alexandra, her second oldest daughter: Kathleen Kececi, son-in-law, Erol Kececi, grandson Samuel, grandson Peter and her son: Rick Del Guercio, daughter-in-law Marianne, twin granddaughters Britney and Amber, grandson Robby and grandson John. Additionally, she is survived by her sister Pamela Fenrich, brother-in-law Allen Evans, brother-in-law Richard Del Guercio, sister-in-law, Terry Del Guercio, sister-in-law, Eileen Fenrich and 9 nieces and nephews.
Contributions can be made to curesma.org (regarding Spinal Muscular Atrophy). Services will be held at the Bailey Funeral Home and St Joseph's Church, both in Mendham, at a later date. For a complete obituary please go to www.baileyfuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 25, 2019