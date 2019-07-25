|
Dorothy Dempsey
Randolph - Mrs. Dorothy Dempsey Randolph, 76, died on July 23, 2019 at the Merry Heart Nursing Home. She was born in East Orange and grew up in Morristown where she graduated from Bayley Ellard High School. In 1963 she married her beloved husband Joseph and they made their home in Randolph. She was a homemaker, and former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Mt. Freedom Fire Company #3. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and traveling, especially to Maine.
She was predeceased by her husband Joseph F Dempsey, Jr. in 2016 and is survived by her 5 daughters; Michele T Dempsey of Randolph, Dee (and Robert) Scuteri of Massapequa, NY, Sharon L Dempsey of Randolph, Linda (and Richard) Dempsey-Hein of Randolph, and Joy F Dempsey of Dover. She also leaves her 13 grandchildren; Glen, Anthony, Tommy, Lauren, Chance, Kyle, Wayne, Jackee, Briana, Joshua, Jerry, Jesse, and Charlie, and her 2 great grandsons; Waylon and Jaxon.
Friends may visit at Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street Succasunna, 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com) on Monday, July 29th from 3-6 PM. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, 5 PM at the Funeral Home. A reception will follow at the Randolph Rescue Squad building, 780 Rt. 10 West, Randolph, NJ.
Published in Daily Record on July 25, 2019