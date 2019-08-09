|
Dorothy E. (Steger) Bahr
Randolph - Dorothy E. (Steger) Bahr, 84, of Randolph passed away peacefully at Morristown Memorial Hospital on August 6, 2019 after courageously battling a long illness. She was born in Dover, NJ and shared 62 years of love with her husband, Carl.
Dorothy worked as a Financial Analyst for Trien Rosenberg, CPA for 17 years, retiring in 2003. She was a longtime member of St. John's Episcopal Church of Dover. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, and doting on her 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Carl H. Bahr III and five children: Bonnie Neely and husband Tom of Randolph, NJ; Scott Bahr and wife Angel of Punta Gorda, FL; Chris Ann Bahr of Randolph, NJ; Caryn Moran and husband Patrick of Mt. Olive, NJ; and Colleen Bahr and wife Allison of Mt. Olive, NJ; as well as, her brother, Herbert Steger, Jr. of Stanhope, NJ and grandchildren, Michelle, Scott, Joseph, Lisa, Meghan, Courtney, Jennifer, Michael, Gerald, Charles, Maxwell, Elizabeth and great-grandchildren, Aleksander, Ariella, and Michael.
Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4-8pm at Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph, NJ (Tuttlefh.com). A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 9am at St. John's Episcopal Church, 11 South Bergen St., Dover, NJ. Entombment will follow at Locust Hill Mausoleum, Dover, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or St. John's Episcopal Church, Dover, NJ.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 9, 2019