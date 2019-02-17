|
|
Dorothy Engel
Morris Plains - Dorothy Engel, 93, of Morris Plains, N.J., passed away comforted by her family members at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on February 11, 2019. Dorothy had most recently resided at the Joseph C. Thomas Center for memory care in Salem, Virginia.
Dorothy is survived by her devoted children, John Engel and his wife, Kate of Taneytown, Maryland, Janet Engel Kidd of Washington, D.C., Nancy Daveldek and her husband, Tom of Troutville, Virginia, and her son-in-law, Bruce Poniatowski of Succasunna, N.J. She is also survived by her dear grandchildren, John, Kristen, Kelly, T.J., Casey and Elizabeth, and many great-grandchildren. Dorothy was predeceased by her loving husband, John, as well as her devoted daughter, Katherine.
Born in New York City, Dorothy resided in Morris Plains for over 50 years. Dorothy was a graduate of Bishop McDonnell High School in Brooklyn, N.Y. She worked for Western Electric Company in Manhattan until her marriage to John W. Engel, the love of her life, in 1949. She raised her four children as a full-time homemaker and returned to the work force after the death of her husband in 1973, serving as a court clerk at Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital until her retirement. Dorothy was a faithful parishioner and altar server at St. Virgil's Catholic Church, a member of the Begin Again social club, the Red Hat Society, and St. Virgil's Primetime. She also was a skilled and avid bridge player.
A memorial service for Dorothy will take place at St. Virgil's Church in Morris Plains on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow immediately afterwards at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover. Those wishing to pay their respects to the family may do so on Saturday at 9:30 AM in St. Virgil's Church vestibule. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in memory of Dorothy be made to the at .
To send condolences and view the full obituary online please visit tharpfuenralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Roanoke is assisting the family.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 17, 2019