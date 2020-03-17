|
|
Dorothy F. Sheerin
Dorothy F. Sheerin, of the Brookside Section of Mendham Township, passed away on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020. She was 92.
A life-long resident of Mendham Township, Dorothy worked at Warner Lambert for years as a Supervisor, which provided her an opportunity to travel out West and across the U.S., including Canada, as well as her favorite location, Ireland. She was an avid baseball player in her youth and loved animals and music of all kinds. Frannie is survived by her many cousins who will miss her spirited conversations, her sense of humor and her laughter. She is now at peace with her mother Anna May, father John, brother Jim and sisters Mary and Elsie. May they all rest in peace.
Funeral arrangements by Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, Whippany, were private.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020