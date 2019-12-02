|
Dorothy Gernon
Windsor Locks CT - Dorothy (Leslie) Gernon, 86 of Windsor Locks CT, formerly of Fayetteville, PA and Long Valley NJ, beloved wife of Kingsley S. Gernon passed away on November 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 15, 1933 in Summit, NJ daughter of the late James and Elsie (Lorenz) Leslie. Dorothy graduated from Summit High School and then The New Jersey State Teachers College with a B.S. Degree.
Dorothy was passionate about teaching. She was an elementary school teacher for Hatchery Hill Elementary School in Hackettstown, NJ for over 20 years retiring in 1993. Dorothy also taught at Mountainside School prior to her staying home to raise her children. She was an avid golfer throughout her retirement with the Ladies Golf League at Penn National Golf Club in Fayetteville, and was a past chairmen of the Pink Ribbon Golf Tournament at Penn National. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years Kingsley S. Gernon, of Hillsborough, NJ; a daughter Joyce McLennan and her husband Stanley of Windsor Locks, CT; a son Allen S. Gernon and his wife Lisa Ann of Pittstown, NJ; a brother George Leslie and his wife Margaret of New Providence, NJ; a sister-in-law Irene Eby of Denville, NJ; and three beloved grandsons Bryan McLennan, Matthew and Jeffrey Gernon.
Funeral Services will be Friday, December 6, at 11:30 AM at Martin Funeral Home 1761 Route 31, Clinton, NJ 08809. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00 AM -11:30 AM prior to the service. Internment will follow at Locust Grove Cemetery, Quakertown, NJ. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Dorothy to the : , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019