Dorothy J. Williams
Dorothy J. Williams passed away peacefully on Tues., Feb. 18, 2020 at Paragon Village Assisted Living in Hackettstown. She had shared 89 years of unconditional love, laughter, and amazing memories with family and friends. Public Visitation will be held on Sun., Feb. 23rd from 2 - 6 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. Funeral Service will take place on Mon., Feb. 24th at 11 am at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rockaway Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Rockaway. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020