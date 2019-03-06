Services
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Church
Morristown, NJ
Dorothy Jane Valgenti Obituary
Dorothy Jane Valgenti

Franklin, TN - Dorothy Jane Valgenti, age 73, formerly of Chatham, passed away on January 6, 2019, in Franklin, TN.

She is survived by her brother, Frank (Angela) Valgenti, nieces and nephews, Melissa (Steve) Westbrook, Dan (Katie) Angell, Jon (Susan) Angell, Frank (Bridgit) Valgenti, Robert (Tina) Valgenti, and Maria Valgenti. She was predeceased by her parents, Rosalie and Joseph Valgenti, and her sisters, Lyn Angell and Joanna Ernst.

A Mass in memory of Dorothy will be celebrated at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Morristown, on Saturday, March 9, at 1030am.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 6, 2019
