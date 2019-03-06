|
|
Dorothy Jane Valgenti
Franklin, TN - Dorothy Jane Valgenti, age 73, formerly of Chatham, passed away on January 6, 2019, in Franklin, TN.
She is survived by her brother, Frank (Angela) Valgenti, nieces and nephews, Melissa (Steve) Westbrook, Dan (Katie) Angell, Jon (Susan) Angell, Frank (Bridgit) Valgenti, Robert (Tina) Valgenti, and Maria Valgenti. She was predeceased by her parents, Rosalie and Joseph Valgenti, and her sisters, Lyn Angell and Joanna Ernst.
A Mass in memory of Dorothy will be celebrated at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Morristown, on Saturday, March 9, at 1030am.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 6, 2019