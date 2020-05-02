|
Dorothy Louise Winkelman
Parsippany - Dorothy Louise Winkelman passed away on Friday, April 29, 2020 at her home. She was 81.
She was born in Newark. She grew up in both, Newark and Madison before moving to Parsippany.
She graduated from Madison High School.
Dorothy was a Bookkeeper for Madison National Bank Accounts. She worked in Accounts Receivable at Phillips Petroleum in Madison and the First Iron Bank in Morristown. She was also the Account Clerk for Social Services in Morristown for many years before retiring. She then went on to be a Care Giver from 1990 - 1993.
Among many other activities, Dorothy liked the seashore, walking on the boardwalk and chilling out with her girlfriends in her early days.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from May 2 to May 3, 2020