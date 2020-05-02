Services
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Winkelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Louise Winkelman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Louise Winkelman Obituary
Dorothy Louise Winkelman

Parsippany - Dorothy Louise Winkelman passed away on Friday, April 29, 2020 at her home. She was 81.

She was born in Newark. She grew up in both, Newark and Madison before moving to Parsippany.

She graduated from Madison High School.

Dorothy was a Bookkeeper for Madison National Bank Accounts. She worked in Accounts Receivable at Phillips Petroleum in Madison and the First Iron Bank in Morristown. She was also the Account Clerk for Social Services in Morristown for many years before retiring. She then went on to be a Care Giver from 1990 - 1993.

Among many other activities, Dorothy liked the seashore, walking on the boardwalk and chilling out with her girlfriends in her early days.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from May 2 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Par-Troy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -