Dorothy M. (Koval) Szatkowski

Dorothy M. (Koval) Szatkowski born on October 8, 1928, passed away at home on November 10, 2019 at the age of 91. She is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Leo; parents Michael and Mary; her siblings Helina, Emuel, Mary Hoffman, Joseph and Frank. Dorothy is survived by her children Lea, Andrew (Gloria), Mary (George Philhower) and Annie; her grandchildren Jenny, Jessica (Michael) Burns and Abigail; great-grandchildren Kyelynn and Josiah; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).

Funeral Mass 11:00 AM on Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Church, Wharton.

Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Randolph.

In Lieu of flowers donations in Dottie's memory may be made to .
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
