Dorothy "Dottie" McGowan
Rockway Twp. - Dorothy "Dottie" McGowan (née Melia) passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital/Denville. She was 77 years of age.
Dottie was born and raised in Bogota, NJ and graduated from Bogota High School. She moved to Rockaway Twp. in 1966 and has lived there since.
Mrs. McGowan was a project specialist for Lucent Technologies in Whippany for many years, retiring in 1999.
She was a member of the Rockaway Twp. Seniors and enjoyed to Sew. She was also an accomplished musician, playing the piano, violin and the accordion.
Predeceased by her son Robert "Bob" McGowan and her sister Mary Ann Carr.
Survived by her son Sean and her two grandchildren; Alexis & Hailey all of Rockaway Twp. Niece Jackie Mannino and her husband Joe of New Hope, PA and their 3 sons Giuseppe, Giovanni & Alessio. Also survived by many friends.
Visitation will be held 5-7pm on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral service will be held 7pm after the visitation, also at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory to would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on July 24, 2019