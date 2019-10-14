|
|
Dorothy Mildred (nee-Oberglock) O'Neill
Succasunna - Dorothy Mildred (nee-Oberglock) O'Neill passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Merry Heart Health Care Center in Succasunna.
Dorothy was born to Louis and Elizabeth Oberglock on August 19, 1927, in Bogota, N.J. She was a graduate of Bogota High School where she was active in athletics. She married Harold on 11/24/1951.
Early in her marriage, Dorothy was employed by Huffman and Boyle in Hackensack as an IBM operator. She later worked at the Tiffany warehouse in Parsippany.
After a short stay in Fort Lee, she and her husband Harold built their first home in Glacier Hills, Parsippany and later Brooklawn Drive also in Parsippany. She was a dedicated mother to four children.
Dorothy was a member of St. Virgil's Church in Morris Plains where she was originally active in the Altar Society and later Prime Time. She was also active in the Brooklawn Civic Association. She volunteered at Greystone and St. Clare's for many years.
With her family, she enjoyed wilderness canoe trips to Maine, New York State, and Minnesota. They also traveled to Europe, Barbados, California, and many other places.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Harold, and her brother Herbert who was killed in World War II.
Survivors include her sons: Kevin and his wife Becky, and Gary and his wife Donna; her daughters: Lynne Fallivene and her husband Glenn, and Jeanne Grawehr and her husband James; her seven cherished grandchildren: John, Christina, Nicholas, Stephanie Jessica, Ryan, and Olivia; and her four treasured great-grandchildren: Jordan, Ava, Graham, and Grace.
Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Virgil's RC Church, 250 Speedwell Ave., Morris Plains. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, E. Hanover. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Rd, Parsippany, 973-887-3235, www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway Suite 480, Columbia, MD 21044, or visit www.abcf.org
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019