Dorothy Neutts

Succasunna - Dearest mother & grandmother,

Dorothy Neutts, 95 of Succasunna, NJ passed away at home on Saturday, August 29, 2020

Surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born in Brooklyn, NY and had previously lived in Randolph for 42 years. She is survived by her four children and their spouses. Frederick Landzendorfer of Landing, Donald & Johanna Neutts of Succasunna, Donna Crean of Hackettstown, and Cynthia Lattig of Blairstown. Dorothy was blessed with 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Dorothy worked as a Manager of Kinney shoes for 25 years, retiring in 1990. After retiring Dorothy loved to travel and had great experiences abroad. She was a devout Catholic who was very involved in her church even becoming a Eucharistic minster and a facilitator for the Parish Bereavement group. Dorothy was also a member of the Randolph Women's Club, the Randolph Seniors and the Red Hatters. But what she loved most was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting Dorothy would quickly realize how very special she was. Rest in peace.

The visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 4PM to 7PM at Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10 Randolph, (www.tuttlefh.com).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10AM at Resurrection Parish in Randolph. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to: The Alzheimer's Association

(www.alz.org) or The American Cancer Society, 669 Littleton Rd. Parsippany, NJ 07845.




Published in Daily Record from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
