Cochran Funeral Home
905 High Street
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
(908) 852-3361
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cochran Funeral Home
905 High Street
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Cochran Funeral Home
905 High Street
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
Dorothy R. Fischer

Dorothy R. Fischer Obituary
Dorothy R. Fischer

Belvidere/ formerly Bergenfield - Dorothy R. Fischer, age 95, of Belvidere, formerly of Bergenfield, NJ died Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Chelsea at Brookfield. Dorothy was born December 31, 1924 in the Bronx, NY to the late Adam and Florence (Zott) Ringger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William, her cherished son, William, two grandchildren, Cathy and Shawn and sister, Catherine Carson.

Dorothy worked many years as a saleswoman for Sears, Hackensack, NJ. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, Hackettstown, NJ, the Eastern Star (Tilden Chapter) and the church choir of Good Shepherd Church, Bergenfield, NJ. Dorothy enjoyed bowling, going to Atlantic City, traveling but most of all spending time with her family and friends. In addition she was an avid pet lover, she adored her dogs and Sansa the family cat.

She is survived by her three daughters, Diane Garcia and husband Philip, Joanne Dispoto and husband Anthony, Barbara Fischer, two sons, Robert Fischer, George Fischer and wife RoseAnn, eleven grandchildren, Eric, William, Dawn, Heather, Michael, Jason, Kisha, Melissa, Emily, Robert, Stephanie, many great and great-great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 3-7 pm at Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ services will begin at 6:00 pm with Dr. Rev. Frank Fowler officiating.

For those desiring donations may be made to a childrens hospital of one's choice.

Online condolences may be made at

www.cochranfuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
