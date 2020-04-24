|
|
Dorothy Virginia Steineger Faux
Dorothy Virginia Steineger Faux, neé Ash, 93, died Thursday, April 9th, 2020.
She was born April 21, 1926, and grew up mostly in Chicago, with brief residencies in New York City and Washington, D.C. She studied art and photography at University of Chicago.
Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, animal lover, volunteer, gardener, avid reader, and good friend, as well as a gifted mezzo-soprano, costume-designer, quilt-maker, fund-raiser, and manager of her late husband's medical practice. She was also an active member of St. John's on the Mountain, in Bernardsville.
She was married to the late Robert Gordon Faux on January 5th, 1955, and they lived in Brooklyn briefly before moving to Chatham, and then Mendham, where they resided for 20 years. After Bob's retirement, they moved to Onancock, VA. She returned to Mendham after his death in 1998, and then moved to Morristown in 2010.
Dorothy is survived by her 2 children, Sue Faux of Boston, MA, and Dave Faux, of Queens, NY, granddaughter Miwa Faux, also of Queens, nephew Greg Valenti of Rome, Italy, and son-in-law Bill Manley of Boston, MA.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Morristown Medical Center, or Frelinghuysen Arboretum.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020