Douglas Clare Wilkins Obituary
Douglas Clare Wilkins

Denville - Douglas Clare Wilkins died June 3, 2019, the day of his wedding anniversary, at the age of 77 in his home at Franciscan Oaks in Denville. He was predeceased by his wife of over 50 years Marjorie (July 2018). Surviving him are his beloved brother and sister, William Wilkins (Ruthann) and Jacquelyn Wilkins Estes, respectively, two daughters, Debra Wilkins Becker and Lisa Wilson (Stephen), a son, Gordon Wilkins (Thuy-An), and five grandchildren. He had a distinguished career as a Teacher, Administrator, and Coach in the Mountain Lakes, NJ school district.

Doug's life will be celebrated on June 12th at the Rockaway River Country Club in Denville, NJ from 4:00pm on. Speakers will commence at 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Herd Alumni Foundation, a 501(c)(3) established by Doug (https://herdalumni.com/douglas-wilkins-memorial-fund/), where funds can be directed towards the Wilkins-Roche Scholarship, upkeep of Wilkins Field, or the Foundation's General Fund.

Arrangements are under the supervision of Codey-Mackey funeral home, to see the full obit and to leave online condolences visit www.codeymackeyfh.com
Published in Daily Record on June 7, 2019
