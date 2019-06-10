|
|
Drew Beresh
- - Drew Beresh, 28, died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Florida. He was born on April 10, 1991, in Livingston, NJ and resided in Cedar Knolls for many years. He graduated from Whippany Park High School and attended Kean University for a short time. Drew suffered for many years with a drug addiction. He spent many years in Florida going to rehabs attempting to kick his addiction problem. He had many moments of sobriety but this terrible disease was like having a monkey on his back. Drew loved his family and friends with his whole heart. To know Drew was to love Drew. He was a great friend to many people. He had a truly wonderful kind heart and would help you with anything, not always thinking of himself. Drew was thoughtful, funny, gregarious and sympathetic. He worked very hard for many years to attain sobriety but sadly lost his battle with addiction. His passing will leave a hole in the heart of so many people. Drew was an avid reader. He was very inquisitive wanting to know how things worked and why. He also enjoyed working out at the gym. Drew was predeceased by his father Joseph T. Beresh, whom he missed very much. He always talked about missing him and wanting to be able to sit with him and talk/listen to his dad's advice. He is survived by his loving mother Betty Ann Beresh and older brother Joseph of Cedar Knolls. He is also survived by his uncles, Paul LeCompte (Peggy); Thomas LeCompte (Christine) Eugene LeCompte; the late Jack LeCompte; aunts, Maria LeCompte; Patty Federico (Hank) and many cousins and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel Church, Cedar Knolls on Thursday at 10:00AM. Hours of visitation at the Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave., Morristown on Wednesday from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to (St.Jude.org). Drew, RIP my angel. Keep an eye on Joey and me. Enjoy your time now with dad, your grandparents, relatives and friends who have gone before you.
Published in Daily Record on June 10, 2019