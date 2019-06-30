Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church,
318 Chester Ave
Moorestown, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church,
318 Chester Ave
Moorestown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Gustad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane Gustad

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duane Gustad Obituary
Duane Gustad

Cinnaminson - Duane Gustad of Cinnaminson died peacefully at the age of 82. Husband of Bernie (nee Cohen) and the late Maryann (Nee Devine) Father of Kathleen, John, and David. Step Father of Vicki Polansky and Wendy Kollash. Brother of Muriel Nelsen. Also survived by 4 Grandchildren and 4 Step Grandchildren and predeceased by one Step Grandchild.

Memorial service Friday 10:30 am at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 318 Chester Ave,.Moorestown, NJ. Visitation 9:30 - 10:30 am at the Church. Please, no Flowers.

Memorial contributions to St. Matthew Church. Condolences may be left at

www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Daily Record on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.