Duane Gustad
Cinnaminson - Duane Gustad of Cinnaminson died peacefully at the age of 82. Husband of Bernie (nee Cohen) and the late Maryann (Nee Devine) Father of Kathleen, John, and David. Step Father of Vicki Polansky and Wendy Kollash. Brother of Muriel Nelsen. Also survived by 4 Grandchildren and 4 Step Grandchildren and predeceased by one Step Grandchild.
Memorial service Friday 10:30 am at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 318 Chester Ave,.Moorestown, NJ. Visitation 9:30 - 10:30 am at the Church. Please, no Flowers.
Memorial contributions to St. Matthew Church. Condolences may be left at
www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Daily Record on June 30, 2019