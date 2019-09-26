|
E. Thomas Behr
Millington - E. Thomas Behr, a business consultant, teacher and author who served for two decades on planning and zoning boards in his New Jersey home township, died Sept. 11, 2019 at the Morristown Medical Center from a heart illness. He was 79.
Born in Plainfield, N.J., "Tom" Behr was a unique combination of scholar, entertainer, counsellor and devoted family man. His joie de vivre was legendary.
He graduated from The Pingry School in Hillside, N.J., and Colgate University. He later received a master's degree from the Bread Loaf School of English at Middlebury College and a doctorate in English Renaissance Literature from Princeton University.
He taught English at Pingry from 1962-1969 and humanities and theater at the Newark Academy from 1970-1981, creating the Newark Academy Fine Arts Department.
A lifelong musician, he sang in the choir at the Crescent Avenue Presbyterian Church in Plainfield, and performed with the Crescent Consort, an early music ensemble, with his wife, JoAnn. He was an active member of the Vintage 13, Colgate graduates who sang in the college's men's ensemble in the 1960s.
He and JoAnn restored an historic home in Millington, N.J. where they lived until last year. He was a member for twenty years of the Board of Zoning Appeals in Long Hill Township, serving as its chair during part of that time, and was also a Planning Board member in the township. He and JoAnn built a summer home in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia where they enjoyed life by the sea.
In 1981, he began providing marketing and leadership consulting services to companies, forming his own company, Horizons Unlimited. The company's clients included Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Estée Lauder, Travelers Insurance, American International Group, Pfizer, Merck, and Warner-Lambert. His book, The Tao of Sales: The Easy Way to Sell in Tough Times, was published by Element Books. An avid reader of history, he also wrote three historical novels.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn L. Behr; daughters Mary Behr and Jenny B. Wilson by a previous marriage; his brothers Edward L. Behr and Peter B. Behr; two grandchildren, and family members of his brothers and late sister, Patricia B. Hone.
Friends are invited to a memorial reception Oct. 20, 12:30-3:30 pm at The Olde Mill Inn, Basking Ridge, N.J.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 26, 2019