Services
Codey & Mackey Funeral Home
107 Essex Avenue
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-5252
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Codey & Mackey Funeral Home
107 Essex Avenue
Boonton, NJ 07005
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Codey & Mackey Funeral Home
107 Essex Avenue
Boonton, NJ 07005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Mabey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Aldean Mabey Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Aldean Mabey Sr. Obituary
Earl Aldean Mabey Sr.

Boonton - Earl Aldean Mabey Sr., 70, of Boonton, NJ, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in the NJ State Firemen's Home.

Born in Summit, NJ to Earl W. & Eleanor (Hill) Mabey, Earl was a lifelong Boonton resident and active member of the Boonton Volunteer Fire Department / Maxfield Hook & Ladder Company. Over the years he was the chief driver, Lieutenant and Captain.

Earl also was in the Civil Defense/ Jr. Fire Department as a teenager, volunteered with the Boonton Kiwanis First Aid Squad, and the National Guard.

He was a truck driver and owner of Earl A. Mabey Trucking in Boonton, NJ for many years.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Sheila A. (Birmingham) Mabey, devoted children, Laura Fisher, Earl Mabey Jr., Melissa Harley and his 5 cherished grandchildren.

Please join the family as they celebrate Earl's life at the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Avenue, Boonton, NJ 07005 with a memorial visitation on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 12-3 pm, The Boonton Volunteer Fireman's Last Call Service will be held at 2 pm. There will be a procession led thru town with Earl riding on his company truck to the Boonton Avenue Firehouse.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.codeymackeyfh.com.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Earl to the Boonton Fire Dept. and/or Boonton Kiwanis First Aid Squad.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now