Earl Aldean Mabey Sr.
Boonton - Earl Aldean Mabey Sr., 70, of Boonton, NJ, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in the NJ State Firemen's Home.
Born in Summit, NJ to Earl W. & Eleanor (Hill) Mabey, Earl was a lifelong Boonton resident and active member of the Boonton Volunteer Fire Department / Maxfield Hook & Ladder Company. Over the years he was the chief driver, Lieutenant and Captain.
Earl also was in the Civil Defense/ Jr. Fire Department as a teenager, volunteered with the Boonton Kiwanis First Aid Squad, and the National Guard.
He was a truck driver and owner of Earl A. Mabey Trucking in Boonton, NJ for many years.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Sheila A. (Birmingham) Mabey, devoted children, Laura Fisher, Earl Mabey Jr., Melissa Harley and his 5 cherished grandchildren.
Please join the family as they celebrate Earl's life at the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Avenue, Boonton, NJ 07005 with a memorial visitation on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 12-3 pm, The Boonton Volunteer Fireman's Last Call Service will be held at 2 pm. There will be a procession led thru town with Earl riding on his company truck to the Boonton Avenue Firehouse.
To extend a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.codeymackeyfh.com.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Earl to the Boonton Fire Dept. and/or Boonton Kiwanis First Aid Squad.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019