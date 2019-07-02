|
Earl James Miller
Denville - Earl James Miller passed away June 26, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, later residing in the Mountain Lakes/Denville area of NJ since 1971.
Earl graduated from the Merchant Marine Academy in 1953 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. During his service with the Merchant Marine as an Engineering Officer, he completed 2 ½ years of active duty as a Navy Lieutenant. Following honorable discharge from the Navy, he began his civilian career in mechanical engineering and earned a Masters Degree in Management from M.I.T.
Earl, a man of faith, was heavily involved with his church, family, and community his entire life and is remembered for his dedication to serving the Lord and others.
Earl is predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Carol L. Miller (Pettrich) and is survived by his children Earl C. Miller and wife Jennifer of Sinking Spring, PA, Wesley Miller and wife Olive of Mine Hill, NJ, Gayle C. Kohr and husband Roger of Enola, PA, his grandchildren Joshua A. & Elyssa N. Miller of Sinking Spring, PA, his sister Patricia Pietropaolo & her husband James of Queensbury, NY, and his companion and best friend, Simone O'Keefe of Denville, NJ.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 2:00 pm at The Oaks in Denville located at 19 Pocono Road, Denville, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please perform acts of kindness for others or make a donation to the .
Published in Daily Record on July 2, 2019