Edison "Eddie" Gomez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edison's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edison "Eddie" Gomez

Edison "Eddie" Gomez was born on April 27, 1948 in Bogotá Colombia. He passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020 in Toms River, New Jersey, surrounded by his family.

Edison moved to the United States at a very young age. During that time he lived in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida before ultimately settling down in New Jersey.

Eddie is survived by his loving wife, and dance partner, Luz Yolanda Rojas Gomez. They were happily married for 48 years. His four children Christine Gomez and her partner Kevin White of Lodi, Edison Jr. "Fruch" Gomez of Toms River, Kevin Gomez and his girlfriend Deana Kazinci of Rutherford and Jessica Gomez and her boyfriend Matthew Tyahla of Clifton. His three grandchildren Thomas Gomez, Jordan Gomez and Brendan Gomez-White of Lodi and his brothers Fabio Gomez and Alvaro Gomez and sister Edith Caicedo. Edison will also be remembered by his numerous extended family members and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved