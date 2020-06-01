Edison "Eddie" Gomez



Edison "Eddie" Gomez was born on April 27, 1948 in Bogotá Colombia. He passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020 in Toms River, New Jersey, surrounded by his family.



Edison moved to the United States at a very young age. During that time he lived in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida before ultimately settling down in New Jersey.



Eddie is survived by his loving wife, and dance partner, Luz Yolanda Rojas Gomez. They were happily married for 48 years. His four children Christine Gomez and her partner Kevin White of Lodi, Edison Jr. "Fruch" Gomez of Toms River, Kevin Gomez and his girlfriend Deana Kazinci of Rutherford and Jessica Gomez and her boyfriend Matthew Tyahla of Clifton. His three grandchildren Thomas Gomez, Jordan Gomez and Brendan Gomez-White of Lodi and his brothers Fabio Gomez and Alvaro Gomez and sister Edith Caicedo. Edison will also be remembered by his numerous extended family members and friends.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store