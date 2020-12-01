Edith B. Parker



Denville - Edith B Parker (nee Pfenninger), 102, passed away peacefully at home in Denville, NJ on November 24, 2020. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was an avid bowler, golfer, tennis and paddle tennis player who also loved to dance. She was a member of the Rockaway River Country club, where she played golf until she was 93, and had been a member of The Mountain Lakes Club in the 1950's - 1970's where she had taken part in the Club Shows as a tap and modern dancer. She also loved to play bridge and, after moving to The Oaks in Denville, learned to play Mahjongg. Edith loved her winters in Florida where she lived in University Park for the past 28 years. She lived at The Oaks in Denville for the past 21 years. Prior to that she lived in Boonton Township for 25 years and Mountain Lakes for 22 years. Edith was a member of The Community Church in Mountain Lakes for 69 years.



Edith is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Parker) Turnbull and her husband Jim of Mendham, grandson Edward Parker and his wife Gina of Roxbury, granddaughter Kim (Parker) Hill and her husband Andrew of Bud Lake, niece Wendy (Lasher) Roalstad of Lafayette, Colorado, niece Midge (Lasher) Hart of Maine, niece Ann (Parker) Westervelt of Ticonderoga, New York, and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Adele and Herman Pfenninger, her husband of 59 years, Edward C. Parker, her son Robert C Parker, her twin sister Hazel (Terry) Lasher, and her great-grandson Logan Parker.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Community Church of Mountain Lakes, 48 Briarcliff Road, Mountain Lakes, NJ 07046.



Edith will be interred at the memorial garden at The Community Church of Mountain Lakes where a small outdoor gathering of family will take place. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Community Church at a later date.









