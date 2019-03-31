|
Edith DeFilippis Smith
Bernardsville - Edith DeFilippis Smith passed away peacefully at home in Bernardsville on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at age 94.
Edie was the daughter of Leivia and Samuel DeFilippis of Bernardsville. She was the tenth of their twelve children.
Edie was born and raised in Bernardsville; lived in Atlanta, GA and East Northport, NY; and settled in Bernardsville again in 1965. She was a 1943 graduate of Bernards High School.
Edie was the co-owner of The Needlecraft Shop in Bernardsville and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary National Organization. She was a set decorator, costume designer, and seamstress for The New Theater and Trilogy Repertory community theaters in Basking Ridge from 1985 through 2015.
Edie was an avid ballroom dancer and collector of antique furniture, clothing and art. She found beauty in many things.
Edie is survived by her son, Thomas A. Smith from her marriage to Philip A. Smith (1926-2018 formerly of Denville, NJ); her daughter-in-law, Jessica Miller-Smith; and her granddaughter, Hanna M. Smith all of Croton-on-Hudson, NY. Always a lively, warm presence among her many friends and extended family, she was lovingly cared for by her dear friend, Loreta Guglietta.
There will be a celebration of Edie's life from noon to 4pm on Sunday, June 2 at the Basking Ridge Country Club, 185 Madisonville Road, Basking Ridge. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars at heroes.vfw.org.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 31, 2019