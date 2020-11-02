1/1
Edith M. Ammirato
Edith M. Ammirato

Edith M. Ammirato (née Barone), a longtime resident of Florham Park, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 1, 2020, She was 86.

Edith was born in Summit on April 25, 1934 to the late Dominic and Maria Barone. She was raised in Summit in a family of six children and was a 1953 graduate of Summit High School.

Edith and her beloved husband, the late Louis J. Ammirato, Sr. moved to Madison after their marriage and shortly after settled in Florham Park where they raised their family.

Edith had a long career in the payroll department of the Automatic Switch Company in Florham Park, retiring in 1998. In her retirement she enjoyed spending time with her family and taking trips to Atlantic City and Las Vegas with her husband. Edith loved her family deeply and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, Edith was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, the late Louis J. Ammirato, Sr. in 2018; two brothers, Thomas & Joseph Barone; three sisters, Lisa Renzulli, Sue Martini and Lena Barone. She is survived by one son, Louis Ammirato, Jr. (Beverly) of Florham Park; one daughter, Maryanne DiTaranto (Jerry) of Toms River; three cherished grandchildren, Louie, Michael & Lisa, several loving nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison. ** Visitors to the funeral home are asked to wear masks and practice proper social distancing. In order to maintain a safe number of people in the funeral home, we kindly and respectfully ask that after paying your respects you give others the same opportunity buy making your visit brief. A funeral service will be held for family and close friends at 11:00AM following the visitation at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.

For additional information and notes of condolence to the family, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com




Published in Daily Record from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
