Edith "Ede" M. Hope
Somerset, KY - Hope, Edith "Ede" M. (nee: Hartman), age 74, formally of Parsippany on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Born in Paterson, raised in Ridgewood, Ede was a Senior Officer of Newton Trust Company before moving to Somerset, KY.
Ede was the loving mother of Kim Luyke and her wife Madelene Albinelli, the loving daughter of the late Fred and Mable Hartman and her beloved Robert Hughes.
Ede enjoyed spending time with her 4 legged babies, Pavarotti, Tilly and Jurzee.
Entombment will be at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland @ https://hospicelc.org.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019