|
|
Edith Wescott
Landing - Edith Wescott, 98, of the Landing section of Roxbury Township passed away, peacefully, on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at VNA Hospice at St. Clare's, Dover.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, Edith resided in Randolph and Venice, FL prior to moving to Landing in 2002. Edith was the Head Teller at American National Bank & Trust in Mt. Freedom. Edith was a member of the Netcong Seniors, the Randolph YMCA and the Mt. Freedom Fire Department Ladies' Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, baking and shopping.
Edith was predeceased by her husband, Herbert and daughter, Lynne Wescott.
Survivors include her children, Bruce Wescott and his companion, Arlene, Jean Mulch and her husband, Curt, Joan Herrmann and her husband, Bill and Stephen Wescott and his wife, Pat, five grandchildren, Curtis, Kelley, Billy, Steven and Bobby and four great-grandchildren, Aiden, Evan, Colton and Chase.
Edith's Life Celebration will include a memorial gathering on Saturday December 21, 2019 from 3:00 - 6:00 PM at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. A prayer service will be offered at 5:30 PM at the funeral home. Cremation is private. For memorial donations, please consider Roxbury Co. #2 Fire and EMS, 110 Shippenport Road, Landing, NJ or a . For further information and to share a fond memory, please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019