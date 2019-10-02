|
Edna Butler "Non" Hayes
South Port, NC - Edna Butler "Non" Hayes, 93 of Southport, NC, passed away on September 30, 2019. Mrs. Hayes was born May 8, 1926 in Bloomfield, NJ to the late George and Anna Newport Butler. "Non" worked 47 years for R. Faber and Associates in Clifton, NJ as an executive secretary. She enjoyed reading and going to the beach. Survivors include her daughter Beverly White and husband Douglas; four grandchildren, Douglas White and wife Joy, Jeanne McCoy and husband Ellison, Jeffrey White and wife Kate, and Bradley White and wife Amie; six great-grandchildren, Brooks McCoy, Ford McCoy, Mary Ellison McCoy, Avery White, Austin White, and Abilene White. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Hayes, Jr.; and a brother, George Butler. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral & Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 2, 2019