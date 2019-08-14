Services
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia's Church
Rockaway, NJ
1993 - 2019
Edric Martinez Obituary
Edric Martinez

Rockaway - After a prolonged battle with mental illness, Edric Martinez of Rockaway, NJ passed away on August 9, 2019, at the age of 25.

He is survived by his parents Edward and Moraima Martinez of Rockaway, NJ and by his sister Kiana Martinez, also of Rockaway, NJ. His grandparents Eusebio and Victoria Martinez and Annie Littleman also survive him.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Avenue Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com.

A Liturgy of Christian Mass will be held on Friday August 16, at 10:00 AM at St. Cecilia's Church in Rockaway.

Memorial donations can be made in his memory to: https://www.nimh.nih.gov/about/connect-with-nimh/donate-to-men tal-health-research.sht ml by way of inmemof.org
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 14, 2019
