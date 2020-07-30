Edward Adam Wahal
Whippany - Edward Adam Wahal, a long-time resident of Whippany, passed away at home on July 27, 2020. He was 96.
Edward was the beloved husband of almost 70 years to the late Irene, who passed away this March. He is survived by his two daughters, Kathy Caliciotti of East Hanover and Nancy Boller of Rockaway Township, his 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 2 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Rd., Whippany. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Chapel, Whippany Rd., Whippany on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. An interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Whippany.
For a complete obituary and donation information, go to www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com