Edward DeWilde Walters
Long Valley - Edward DeWilde Walters, 47, of Long Valley, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was taken much too soon.
Ed is survived by his wife, Tara, and sons Liam (16), Owen (13), and Conor (11); parents Michael and Mary Anne Walters, of Savannah, GA; sisters Denise (Matt) Zubrod and Lara (Aaron) Hoffmans; mother- and father-in-law Nancy and Noel Lynch of Abbeyfeale, Ireland, and Bedminster, NJ; sister-in-law Lorraine (Dave) Anderson and brother-in-law Merrill Lynch; nephews Bode and Finn Zubrod and nieces Christina Zubrod, Reagan Hoffmans, and Emma, Caroline, and Charlotte Anderson; godmother Mavis Walters Baxter; and countless other family and friends.
Memorial Visitation at Tuttle Funeral Home (Tuttlefh.com), 272 Rt. 10, Randolph, NJ, on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. Funeral mass at Resurrection Parish, 651 Millbrook Ave., Randolph, NJ, on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Engineers Without Borders USA.
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 2, 2019