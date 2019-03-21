Services
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
(973) 627-0075
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:30 PM
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
View Map
Edward E. Yannette Sr. Obituary
Edward E. Yannette Sr.

Rockaway - Edward E. Yannette Sr., 67 years, of Rockaway , passed away on Monday March 18, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center.

He was born in Paterson, to the late Emil and Irene Yannette and raised in Hawthorne. Mr. Yannette graduated from Hawthorne High School in 1969. He was a self-employed construction worker.

He is survived by three children: Edward Yannette, Jr. of Rockaway, Nicole Yannette of NC, Anthony Maiolo of NC, his girlfriend Cindy Damelio of Mendham, siblings: Michael (Barbara) Yannette of Red Hook, NY, Catherine (Fred) Gallo of Toms River, Richard Yannette of Asbury; and two grandsons: Anthony D'Amico and Riley Yannette.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, March 23 from 1:00 to 3:30 PM at Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway, a funeral service will immediately follow at 3:30PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Special Olympics of NJ (www.sonj.org/donate). Condolence messages may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 21, 2019
