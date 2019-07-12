|
Edward Herbert
Boonton - Edward 'Jeff' Herbert, 96, of Boonton, passed away on July 4, 2019 at the Boonton Care Center in Boonton Township. Born in Scott Township, Pennsylvania, Edward moved following his graduation from Archbald High School and spent the remainder of his life in Boonton.
Edward proudly served his country in the United States Army, 11th Airborne Division in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Devoutly committed to his family and his church, he was renowned as an avid vegetable gardener and amateur chef. Prior to retirement, Edward worked as a chemical operator for Norda Chemical.
Edward was predeceased by his beloved wife Eleanor (Donovan); his daughter Elizabeth Herbert; his brother Joseph Herbert. He is survived by his loving children, Michael (Connie) Herbert, John (Christine) Herbert, Maureen Herbert, Jerilyn Herbert (Chris Hatcher), Peter Herbert and longtime partner Patricia Way, Pauline Vaccaro (Frank), Stephen (Pamela) Herbert and Seton Herbert; his cherished grandchildren, John Jr., Michael, Justin, Cory, Galen, Andrew, Meghan, Heather, Caitlin, Tyler, Brendan, Mark and Alexandra; his adored great granddaughter Eleanor.
Visitation will be held at The Dangler, Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 W. Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005, from 3-7 PM on Sunday, July 14, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 225 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ 07936. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edward's name to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School, 205 Oak Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record on July 12, 2019