Rev. Edward J. Dillon
Rev. Edward J. Dillon, of Madison, retired priest and NYPD detective, was called home to the Lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was 76.
Fr. Ed was born in New York City on February 8, 1943 to the late John Benedict Dillon and Mildred Dillon (nee McDonald). He was raised in Brooklyn and was one of three brothers that grew up in a hard-working, close knit & loving family that lived in a neighborhood where everyone knew each other. At a young age they were instilled with a tremendous sense of respect and tolerance towards all by their parents. Fr. Ed and his brothers attended St. Ephrem RC Church in Brooklyn throughout their childhood and youth.
After graduating from high school, Fr. Ed was accepted into the John Jay College of Criminal Justice at City University of New York. After graduation he joined the NYPD in 1964. Fr. Ed was a detective and had a career spanning over twenty years with 72nd Precinct. He was always proud of the dedication & integrity of his fellow officers and partners who he worked with closely for many years.
During his career with the NYPD, Fr. Ed earned three separate master's degrees in theology and history from Colombia and Fordham Universities & Manhattan College. He was an avid reader and a lifelong student of history, especially within the realm of the American Civil War and the role his great-grandfather played, who fought in the NY 124th Volunteers and was wounded in the major Battle of Chancellorsville, Virginia.
After retiring from the NYPD, Fr. Ed received the call to his vocation as a priest. He was ordained in November 26, 1988 and his priestly assignments included St. Joseph's Church in Lincoln Park, Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Boonton, Bayley Ellard High School in Madison & St. Patrick's Church in Chatham.
In addition to his parents, Fr. Ed was predeceased by his brother, William Dillon. He is survived by his brother, John M. Dillon and his wife, Dolores of Staten Island; his sister-in-law, Corinne Dillon; his nephews, John M. Dillon, Jr., Thomas J. Dillon & Stephen Dillon; his nieces, Rosemarie Logan, Maureen Fitzmaurice, Barbara Sciana & Laura Stallworth; several grandnieces and nephews, and dear friends.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Fr. Ed's life held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at St. Patrick's Church, 85 Washington Ave., Chatham. (On Tuesday, the welcoming of the body service will begin at 4:00PM and evening prayer will be celebrated at 7:30PM) A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Woodside, NY.
In lieu of flowers, Fr. Ed's family has asked that charitable contributions be made in his memory to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Paterson, 777 Valley Road, Clifton, NJ 07013.
May he rest in peace.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Madison Memorial Home.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019