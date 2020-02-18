Services
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
(973) 398-3000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Boalsburg Cemetery
52 Boal Avenue,
Boalsburg, PA
Edward J. Mostowicz

Edward J. Mostowicz Obituary
Edward J. Mostowicz

Hackettstown - Edward J. Mostowicz, 95, passed away on Monday February 17, 2020 at Hackettstown Medical Center.

Born in New York City, NY on November 10, 1924, Edward served proudly in the US Navy during WWII from Jan 15, 1943 - March 10, 1946. Edward married Prudence DeRosa on August 29, 1948 in Astoria, LI, NY. They raised their family in Lindenhurst, LI, NY. Edward worked as a Machine Repairman for Victor Adding Machine Company in New York City. He loved doing crossword puzzles, playing Bingo and cards and was known for telling jokes. Edward enjoyed making small, handmade hook rugs for many family members, he could never sit still and was always whistling.

Edward loved New York City, taking walks along boardwalks, but most important to him was spending time with his family. Family was everything to Edward and there was no greater love than the love he had for his wife, Prudence.

Devoted husband of the late Prudence (DeRosa) who passed in 2014, beloved father of Edward and wife, Debra, Thomas, Mary Hutchison and husband, Pete, Carol Grubb and Jeanette Mostowicz and partner, Patricia Marsico and loving grandfather of ten and adoring great-grandfather of twelve

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting on Friday February 21, 2020 from 3-7 PM at the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. A family eulogy and sharing of words will be offered Friday evening at 6:00 PM at the funeral home. A graveside service will be offered on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Boalsburg Cemetery, 52 Boal Avenue, Boalsburg, PA. All are invited to meet directly at the cemetery on Saturday morning for services. For memorial donations, please consider the at .
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
