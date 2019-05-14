Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:30 PM
Randolph - Edward J. Stanton, 59, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his home. Ed was born in Brooklyn and was a resident of Rockaway Twp. for most of his life and then resided in Randolph for the past 15 years.

Ed graduated from Morris Knolls High School in 1978. He belonged to the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1262 and was employed at ShopRite of Rockaway for 41 years. He was an avid golfer, loved the Yankees and the Jets, and enjoyed fishing trips with his brother and friends.

Ed is survived by his mother Virginia C. Stanton of Rockaway; his siblings Ginny (and Richard) Read of MA, Barbara (and William) Ross of TN, Joseph (and Patricia) Stanton of Frelinghuysen, Mary Noon of Rockaway; his nieces and nephews Sean, Ryan, Brianne, Jesse, Jared, Stephanie and Jake; and his great nephews and niece Logan, Andrew, Emerson and Taylor. Ed is predeceased by his father Joseph F. Stanton, his nephew Alex Stanton, and his maternal grandmother Virginia Cook (MomMom) who held a special place in his heart. Ed will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 1:00PM- 3:30PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Service will follow.

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the ().
Published in Daily Record on May 14, 2019
