|
|
Edward Joseph Singley
Rockaway - Edward Joseph Singley passed away at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville, NJ on September 23, 2019, at the age of 99.
He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Josephine (Richardson) Singley in 1993. He was also predeceased by his brother William Earl Singley and by his daughter in law Kathleen Singley.
Edward is survived by his children Robert J. and Terry Singley of Rockaway., NJ, Edward J. and Nan Singley of Port Charlotte, FL, Patricia Ann and Tim Connors of Roseville, CA, Brian J. and fiancé Kim Fellini of West Milford, NJ, William J. and Barbara Singley of Orlando, FL, and Kelly and Gerard Schreck of Denville, NJ. He is also survived by his 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren
Visitation will be held on Monday September 30, 2019, from 2:00PM - 4:00PM and 7:00PM - 9:00PM at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com. Funeral services will begin at 9:00AM on Tuesday October 1, 2019, at the funeral home and then going to St. Mary's Church in Denville for a 10:00AM Liturgy of Christian Mass. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ.
Memorial donations can be made in his memory to either the American Cancer Association or to the by way of www.inmemof.org/edward-j-singley
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 29, 2019