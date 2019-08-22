|
Edward Lee Gibbs
MORRIS PLAINS - Edward Lee Gibbs of Morris Plains New Jersey was called home to our heavenly Father On August 15, 2019.Edward was born to the late William Henry & Adlee Gibbs on April 4,1931.Edward served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was awarded three Bronze Service Stars during his enlistment. Edward, and his wife Reva L Gibbs of 66 years, moved to Morristown New Jersey in 1952.They both found a church home at Calvary Baptist Church of Morristown and remained devoted members until their call home to God. Upon his relocation to New Jersey, Edward acquired a position at Picatinny Arsenal.While employed he continued his educational pursuits at Fairleigh Dickinson University, where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering. With quiet determination, Edward became the first black Chief of Electrical Engineering at Picatinny Arsenal, traveling worldwide designing missiles and artillery.Edward was a man of few words but gracious in giving advice and a helping hand when needed.Edward Gibbs is survived by his daughter Tereso of Baltimore MD, his brother Maceo Gibbs of Pimilico North Carolina, and a wealth of nieces and nephews. Visitation and funeral will be August 22nd at Calvary Baptist Church 10 Martin Luther King Ave in Morristown, NJ The visitation will be at 11am and the funeral will be at 12pm. Online condolences may be viewed at www.rowefuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 22, 2019