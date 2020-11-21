1/1
Edward P. Harrigan
Edward P. Harrigan

Hackettstown - Edward P. Harrigan, 92, formerly of Parsippany, passed away Friday afternoon, November 20, 2020 at the House of the Good Shepherd in Hackettstown.

Born and raised in Bayonne, NJ, Mr. Harrigan had lived in Hamilton Square, and over 50 years in Parsippany before moving to Hackettstown.

He served in the United States Navy during peacetime.

A businessman, Mr. Harrigan had owned various businesses including including a Castro Convertible and Colonial Carriage franchise before becoming proprietor of The Spirit Shop in Madison, retiring in 1996.

Mr. Harrigan was a longtime parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church in Parsippany where he served as a lector.

Ed was very proud of his Irish heritage, and enjoyed visiting Ireland several times. He was a faithful member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and The Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick..

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Marie M. Harrigan (nee Baran) on April 26, 2020; and a daughter, Margaret Harrigan; Edward is survived by his three loving children, Brian Harrigan and his wife Deborah of Rockaway, Jack Harrigan and his wife Carol of Denville, and Maura Harrigan of Boonton Township; five grandchildren, Christine, Jimmy, Tommy, Liam, Patrick; and one great grandchild, Kayden.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a joint Funeral Mass for Ed and his late wife Marie on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 11:00am at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, Parsippany. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for gifts to Smile Train (www.smiletrain.org) Arrangements are with S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). For further info or to leave on-line condolences, please see. www.parsippanyfuneral .com.




Published in Daily Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service
60 North Beverwyck Rd.
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
(973) 335-4700
