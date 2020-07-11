Edward R. Schroeder
Boonton - Edward R. Schroeder, 56, of Boonton, NJ, sadly passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 after a long illness.
Ed was born in Passaic, NJ to Arthur and June (Tanis) Schroeder and raised in Towaco. He graduated from Montville High School and settled in Boonton. He worked in the home maintenance and repair business locally for many years.
He was predeceased by his father, Arthur, and brother, Douglas. Surviving are his loving mother, June, and devoted brother, Donald, dear uncle of Bryan, Lindsay and Ryan.
Services are private in care of the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home of Boonton. To share a kind word with the family, please visit, www.codeymackeyfh.com
.