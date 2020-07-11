1/
Edward R. Schroeder
Edward R. Schroeder

Boonton - Edward R. Schroeder, 56, of Boonton, NJ, sadly passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 after a long illness.

Ed was born in Passaic, NJ to Arthur and June (Tanis) Schroeder and raised in Towaco. He graduated from Montville High School and settled in Boonton. He worked in the home maintenance and repair business locally for many years.

He was predeceased by his father, Arthur, and brother, Douglas. Surviving are his loving mother, June, and devoted brother, Donald, dear uncle of Bryan, Lindsay and Ryan.

Services are private in care of the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home of Boonton. To share a kind word with the family, please visit, www.codeymackeyfh.com.




Published in Daily Record from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
