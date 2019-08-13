|
Edward Steven Fody
formerly Boonton - Edward Steven Fody, formerly of Boonton, NJ and Gardner, NY, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019, two days after his 89th birthday in Highlands, New Jersey.
He was the beloved husband of Ann Marie (Shannon) for 62 years; and leaves behind his three cherished children and spouses, Debbie and husband Dr. Steven Wolinsky, Sheryl and husband Ray Marszalowicz, and Edward and Wife Lisa Fody; his eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his entire family.
The visitation is on Friday, August 16th from 5-8 pm at the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Avenue, Boonton, NJ. The Funeral Mass takes place on Saturday, August 17th at 10:00 am in St. Pius X Church, 24 Changebridge Road, Montville, NJ and the interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Boonton.
Please visit www.codeymackeyfh.com for the complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 13, 2019