Services
Codey & Mackey Funeral Home
107 Essex Avenue
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-5252
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Codey & Mackey Funeral Home
107 Essex Avenue
Boonton, NJ 07005
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
24 Changebridge Road
Boonton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Fody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Steven Fody

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Steven Fody Obituary
Edward Steven Fody

formerly Boonton - Edward Steven Fody, formerly of Boonton, NJ and Gardner, NY, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019, two days after his 89th birthday in Highlands, New Jersey.

He was the beloved husband of Ann Marie (Shannon) for 62 years; and leaves behind his three cherished children and spouses, Debbie and husband Dr. Steven Wolinsky, Sheryl and husband Ray Marszalowicz, and Edward and Wife Lisa Fody; his eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his entire family.

The visitation is on Friday, August 16th from 5-8 pm at the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Avenue, Boonton, NJ. The Funeral Mass takes place on Saturday, August 17th at 10:00 am in St. Pius X Church, 24 Changebridge Road, Montville, NJ and the interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Boonton.

Please visit www.codeymackeyfh.com for the complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now